Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

