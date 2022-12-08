Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $65.14 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91.

