Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at $79,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

