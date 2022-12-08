Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Burney Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

