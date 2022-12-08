Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

