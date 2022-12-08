Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KMB opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

