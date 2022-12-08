Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $359.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,385,425 shares of company stock valued at $109,111,174. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.