Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $252.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.21. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.