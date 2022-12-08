Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $347.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

