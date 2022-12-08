Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $63.95 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.