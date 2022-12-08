Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 167,161 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ FV opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
