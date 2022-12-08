Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,393 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Pool by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $321.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.38. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $571.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

