Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

