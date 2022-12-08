Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 218.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

