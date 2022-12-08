Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.66 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $235.05 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $243.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

