NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives $22.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 500.03%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

