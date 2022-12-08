Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 953.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Nevro worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nevro by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Nevro by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $41.84 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $96.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

