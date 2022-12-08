NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

