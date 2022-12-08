Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,866 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

