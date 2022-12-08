Oddo Bhf Lowers flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €9.00 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.10 ($10.63) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $7.08 on Monday. flatexDEGIRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

