Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,621,000 after acquiring an additional 808,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3 %

ORI stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.