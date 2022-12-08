OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

