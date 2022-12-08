Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) PT Lowered to 800.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from 1,000.00 to 800.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $721.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $30.70 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

