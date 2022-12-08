Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

