Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Orthofix Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.95.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
Further Reading
