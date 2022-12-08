Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 46,031 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,424,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,354,000 after purchasing an additional 599,037 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $3,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

