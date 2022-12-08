PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 8th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,862,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

