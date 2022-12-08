Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 810,342 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 810,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 226,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 32.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 737.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

