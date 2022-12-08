Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,751,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,962 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.48% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,415,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH opened at $292.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

