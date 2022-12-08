Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

