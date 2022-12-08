Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

