Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of PTNR stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter.
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.
