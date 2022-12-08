Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

PTEN opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -22.38%.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 727,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 57,327 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

