PDT Partners LLC Acquires 37,255 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 350.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $41,469,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $27,421,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $23,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 210.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 237,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 753.52%. The firm had revenue of $414.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.