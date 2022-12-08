PDT Partners LLC Acquires 5,701 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FELE. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.