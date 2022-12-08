PDT Partners LLC Acquires 65,917 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,917 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Relay Therapeutics worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLAY. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 171,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 207,196 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,159.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,134 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.91. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,136.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

