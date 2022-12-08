PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $810.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $409,965. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

