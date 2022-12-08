PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 229.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Methanex worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Methanex by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

