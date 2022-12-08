PDT Partners LLC Buys 1,942 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in ON by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 40,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ON by 62.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 937,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 360,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ON by 152.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 805,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

ON Price Performance

ON Profile

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.