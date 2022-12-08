PDT Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

OVV stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.16.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.