PDT Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $19,338,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

