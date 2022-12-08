PDT Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $374.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $669.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

