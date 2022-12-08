PDT Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,202 shares of company stock worth $17,917,170 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

