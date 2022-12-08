PDT Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,527 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

