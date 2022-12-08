PDT Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Natera by 20.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $38,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,755.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.29. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

