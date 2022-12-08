PDT Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Chemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CC opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

