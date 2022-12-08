PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 78,939 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.24% of U.S. Silica worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,354,000 after purchasing an additional 243,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after buying an additional 318,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $11.45 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

