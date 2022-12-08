PDT Partners LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,913 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 518.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after buying an additional 284,003 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $274,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 54,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 25,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LNG opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

