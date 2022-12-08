PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 74,633.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $37.71 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

