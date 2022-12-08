PDT Partners LLC Purchases 27,606 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $928,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $82,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,531 shares of company stock worth $697,417 over the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:BE opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

