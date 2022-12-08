PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 52,344 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after acquiring an additional 891,114 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,496 shares of company stock valued at $22,376,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of OSH opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

