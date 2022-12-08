PDT Partners LLC Sells 116,833 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,833 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $815.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

GoPro Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

